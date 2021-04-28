Axie Infinity Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00018500 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $436.61 million and approximately $169.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.