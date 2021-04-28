Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.54

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 19202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,833 shares of company stock worth $11,503,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

