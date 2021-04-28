Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $234,603.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

