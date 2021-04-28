B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

NWBI stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

