B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,755,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $19,328.00.

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

RILY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.33. 7,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

