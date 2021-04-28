Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.04 ($138.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.91. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

