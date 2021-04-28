Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.20 million-$168.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.50 million.

BW opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 in the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.