Baidu’s (BIDU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22. Baidu has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.