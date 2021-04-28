Baidu’s (BIDU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22. Baidu has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
