Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCSF opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

