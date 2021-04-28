Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.97

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

