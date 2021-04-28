Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $4.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.39 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

