Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by COKER & PALMER

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

