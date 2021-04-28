Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Ball has raised its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BLL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 1,135,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

