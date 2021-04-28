Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a growth of 904.7% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.