Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a growth of 904.7% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

