Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 173,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,917. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

