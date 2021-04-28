bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $864,025.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $864,025.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $598.47 or 0.01096411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

