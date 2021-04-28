Banc of California, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.