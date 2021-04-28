Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Up 5.5%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, January 18th. Banco Sabadell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

