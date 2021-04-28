Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

