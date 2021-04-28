Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) & Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Critical Review

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.82 $1.10 million N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $290.82 million 2.04 $86.05 million N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.55%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 31.53% 6.85% 1.04%

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A beats Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products comprising working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management, business professional, automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, remote deposit capture, sweep account, wire transfer, mobile banking, payroll, overdraft protection, automated teller machine, and direct deposit services, as well as credit and debit cards. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

