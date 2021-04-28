Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

