Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 253,499 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

