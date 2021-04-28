Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $40,755.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

