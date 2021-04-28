Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

