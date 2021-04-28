Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 1,712 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.13 and a 200 day moving average of $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

