Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. 99,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $262.96 and a twelve month high of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

