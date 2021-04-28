Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,426. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $460.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

