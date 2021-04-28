Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 864,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

