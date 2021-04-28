Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.57. 4,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

