Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.31% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.