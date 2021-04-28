Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 12,397 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.54% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 42,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

