Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 78.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 88.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 29,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.01. 289,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

