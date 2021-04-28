Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Square were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.15. 127,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock worth $278,104,009 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

