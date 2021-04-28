Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 135.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 762.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ASML by 11,052.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $605.00 and a 200-day moving average of $511.73. The company has a market capitalization of $279.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

