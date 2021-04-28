Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,287 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

