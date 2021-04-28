Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 39,349 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,224. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

