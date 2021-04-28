Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 5,453 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,320. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

