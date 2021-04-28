Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.71. 194,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

