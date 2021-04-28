Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.25

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

