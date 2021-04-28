Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

OZK stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after buying an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

