Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.16

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

