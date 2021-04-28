Bao Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.79 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.79 million and $4.15 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.