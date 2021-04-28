Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,530.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,459.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

