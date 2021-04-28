Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $82.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 30,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,689. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.