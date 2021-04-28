Barclays Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 35,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $3,992,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.