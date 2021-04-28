Barclays Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 698,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
