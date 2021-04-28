Barclays Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 698,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

