Barclays Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.
LLY traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.46. 116,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
