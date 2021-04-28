Barclays Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.46. 116,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.