Barclays Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 86,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,741. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

