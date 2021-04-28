Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 99,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

