Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 164,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

